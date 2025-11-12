Canadian minister Maninder Sidhu lands in Delhi on Nov 12, Vizag on Nov 14

NEW DELHI: Canada’s international trade minister Maninder Sidhu will be in India on November 12-14 for talks to advance trade and investment linkages between the two sides, which are speedily rebuilding their relations following a diplomatic row two years ago. Sidhu’s visit comes close on the heels of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s trip to Canada to attend an outreach session of the G7 foreign ministers meeting (Facebook/ManinderSidhuLib)

Sidhu will promote Ottawa’s commitment to support and grow commercial ties between Canada and India, including in artificial intelligence, clean technology and digital industries, and explore new opportunities for partnerships that benefit workers and businesses in both countries, the Canadian high commission said on Wednesday.

He will also travel to Visakhapatnam to attend the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Partnership Summit on November 14.

“This visit to India will reinforce Canada’s commitment to diversifying our trade relationships and attracting new investment. As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India offers significant opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers,” Sidhu said.

Two-way trade was worth $30.9 billion in 2024 and Sidhu said there is greater potential ahead. The two sides can unlock new commercial opportunities by deepening cooperation in energy, clean technology, AI and agriculture, while simultaneously building more resilient and secure supply chains, he said.

Canada perceives India as a key partner as it strengthens economic links in the Indo-Pacific under a comprehensive strategy for the region, the high commission said.

In 2024, India was Canada’s seventh-largest goods and services trading partner.

Canada’s commercial priorities in India are targeted at sectors such as agriculture, clean technology, digital industries and infrastructure.

Sidhu’s visit comes close on the heels of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s trip to Canada to attend an outreach session of the G7 foreign ministers meeting. Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.

“Appreciated the progress in implementation of the New Roadmap 2025. Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership,” Jaishankar said on social media after his talks with Anand.

The two sides have taken a number of steps in recent months, including the posting of high commissioners in each other’s capitals and the unveiling of a roadmap to reset ties, to normalise relations that were taken to an all-time low following former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation in September 2023 that Indian government agents were tied to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India had dismissed the allegation as “absurd” and maintained that Canada had offered no evidence to back up its claim.