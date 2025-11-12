India important partner for Canada: Anita Anand after meeting Jaishankar at G7 FM meet

Canada’s minister of foreign affairs Anita Anand on Tuesday called India an important partner for their country at the ongoing G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Anand “reiterated Canada’s appreciation” of India’s participation in G7 discussions this year. (HT photo)

A readout from Global Affairs Canada or GAC said external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Anand exchanged views on the ongoing law-enforcement dialogue between Canadian and Indian authorities and also discussed the progress being made on the Canada-India joint road map, which sets out a plan to enhance cooperation in key areas, including energy, trade and people-to-people ties.

Anand “reiterated Canada’s appreciation” of India’s participation in G7 discussions this year.

Also Read: Jaishankar to have bilaterals with most countries at G7 meet in Canada

Jaishankar arrived for the two-day meet on Tuesday. It will continue till Wednesday.

“Appreciated the progress in implementation of the New Roadmap 2025. Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership,” he posted on social media after the meeting on Tuesday evening.

Anand also extended her condolences on the deadly blast in the Red Fort area of New Delhi on Monday evening.

Jaishankar also met United Kingdom foreign secretary Yvette Cooper. He said they acknowledged “the positive momentum” in relations and reaffirmed “Vision 2035 for further deepening cooperation across key areas.”

He also interacted with France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot and took stock of the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed “deepening our cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats,” Jaishankar posted.

Jaishankar also called upon German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, Mauro Vieira of Brazil and Dr Juan Ramón de la Fuente of Mexico.

The meeting between Anand and Jaishankar was their third bilateral within the space of 45 days, starting with their first on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in late September.

Anand followed up by visiting India in October during which they crafted a joint statement that provides the “roadmap” to the future of the relationship. GAC described this as “a reflection of momentum in the bilateral relationship.”