Canada’s trade minister to visit India to boost business ties

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario: Just as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Canada on Tuesday, their Minister of International Trade Maninder Singh Sidhu announced he will be travelling to New Delhi and Vishakhapatnam. Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (AFP)

“This visit to India will reinforce Canada’s commitment to diversifying our trade relationships and attracting new investment. As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India offers significant opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers,” Sidhu said in a statement released by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country’s foreign ministry.

Sidhu is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday and he will spend an additional day in the Indian capital before moving to Vishakhapatnam for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit, which is hosted by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Other than a bilateral with Goyal, there may be additional ministerial meetings, though those have not been confirmed.

November is proving a momentous month for the reset in the relationship between India and Canada. With Jaishankar at the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting at Niagara-on-the-lake till Wednesday, Sidhu’s visit and the possibility of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visiting later in the month, the reset undertaken by Prime Minister Mark Carney is gaining pace. There could be further momentum if Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa later this month.

The emphasis Canada has placed on looking at India, was underscored by GAC which he will aim to “find opportunities to advance trade and investment linkages between Canada and India”.

“Our commercial ties continue to expand — bilateral trade surpassed $30 billion in 2024 — and there is even greater potential ahead. By deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, clean technology, artificial intelligence, and agriculture, we can unlock new commercial opportunities, drive innovation, and build more resilient and secure supply chains that deliver shared prosperity for both our countries,” Sidhu added.