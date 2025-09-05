Search
Cancer drugs among 33 life-saving medicines set to get cheaper after GST rate cut. Full list

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 02:46 pm IST

According to a release by the Press Information Bureau, the GST rate for "all other drugs and medicines" has been brought down from 12 percent to 5 percent.

The GST Council, chaired by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved a sweeping rationalisation of GST rates to help ease the costs for the common man in key areas like household items and critical healthcare.

The new GST rates will kick in on September 22, the first day of Navratri.(Representational)
In a major boost to public health, the Council recommended a reduction of GST from 12 percent to nil on 33 lifesaving drugs, and from 5 percent to nil on three critical drugs used for cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic illnesses. According to a release by the Press Information Bureau, the GST rate for "all other drugs and medicines" has been brought down from 12 percent to 5 percent, while many medical devices and diagnostic kits will also fall under a lower tax bracket. The new rates will kick in on September 22, the first day of Navratri.

Complete List Of The 33 Lifesaving Drugs which will attract nil tax

The complete list of lifesaving drugs that the GST Council has slashed tax is as follows, according to the PIB release:

  • Agalsidase Beta
  • Imiglucerase
  • Eptacog alfa (activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa)
  • Onasemnogene abeparvovec
  • Asciminib
  • Mepolizumab
  • Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan
  • Daratumumab (including subcutaneous)
  • Teclistamab
  • Amivantamab
  • Alectinib
  • Risdiplam
  • Obinutuzumab
  • Polatuzumab vedotin
  • Entrectinib
  • Atezolizumab
  • Spesolimab
  • Velaglucerase Alpha
  • Agalsidase Alfa
  • Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol
  • Idursulphatase
  • Alglucosidase Alfa
  • Laronidase
  • Olipudase Alfa
  • Tepotinib
  • Avelumab
  • Emicizumab
  • Belumosudil
  • Miglustat;
  • Velmanase Alfa
  • Alirocumab
  • Evolocumab
  • Cystamine Bitartrate
  • CI-Inhibitor injection
  • Inclisiran. (See PIB annexure for exact HSN mappings and the authoritative list.)

News / India News / Cancer drugs among 33 life-saving medicines set to get cheaper after GST rate cut. Full list
Follow Us On