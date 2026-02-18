Candidates were given Chhattisgarh exam paper at hotels, resorts: Charge sheet

Over 100 candidates were provided with the Chhattisgarh revenue inspector departmental examination paper at hotels, farmhouses, and resorts before the test on January 7, 2024, the state Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said in the charge sheet filed in the case on Wednesday. Officials said the question paper was leaked in exchange for money.

“We have arrested two people in the case and filed the charge sheet. Further investigation into the matter will continue,” said EOW chief Amresh Mishra.

The 3,000-page charge sheet filed in a Raipur court named assistant statistical officers Virendra Jadav and Hemant Kumar Kaushik.

Officials said the question paper was leaked in exchange for money. They added that digital evidence indicated that the paper was transmitted through multiple electronic means. Officials said financial transactions and communication are part of the evidence submitted with the charge sheet.

The EOW found that candidates from different districts lodged at separate locations and were provided the questions and asked to prepare notes. Relatives and associates of the accused allegedly coordinated arrangements and assisted candidates.

Officials said call record analysis showed the accused and candidates were at the same locations on the night of January 6, 2024, a day before the examination. Investigators pointed to similarities in marks and answer patterns among certain candidates, suggesting preparation based on a common answer key. They said supplementary charge sheets may be filed as further evidence is gathered.