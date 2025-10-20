Edit Profile
    Canva down as AWS disruption hits major online services

    Canva users reported problems ranging from login failures to stalled design saving and publishing. The problem seems to stem from AWS outage.

    Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 2:18 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Design platform Canva faced widespread service disruptions on Monday after an outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) affected several major online platforms and apps across the globe.

    Canva in an official update said they are working to get the website back up. (Representational image)
    Canva in an official update said they are working to get the website back up. (Representational image)

    According to outage tracker Downdetector, users began reporting issues accessing Canva's website and app earlier in the day, with problems ranging from login failures to stalled design saving and publishing.

    In an official statement on X, Canva said, "Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check http://canvastatus.com for updates. We'll keep you posted!"

    Amazon confirmed the incident in an update posted on its AWS status page, stating, “We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 region.” This region hosts a significant portion of cloud infrastructure used by global tech companies, including Canva.

    The outage impacted several popular apps and websites, including Snapchat, Robinhood, Perplexity AI, Coinbase, Venmo, and even Amazon’s own services - Amazon.com, Prime Video, and Alexa.

    AI startup Perplexity and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also acknowledged that their platforms were affected by the AWS disruption. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed the issue on X, writing, “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it.”

    Canva users similarly took to social media to complain of glitches, saying they were unable to open existing projects or download completed designs. Several reported that the app’s editor was freezing or displaying error messages while saving their work.

    The incident once again highlighted the global dependence on large cloud providers such as AWS - where a single outage can disrupt everything from creative tools and entertainment platforms to essential business services worldwide.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes