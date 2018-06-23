Car driver dies as rainwater floods basement of apartment complex in Hyderabad

A driver died after rainwater inundated the basement parking area of an apartment complex at Jayanagar Colony in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area on Friday night. Police, however, suspect that his death was not related to the flooding.

The deceased was identified as Bosele Gopinath (25), hailing from Jawaharnagar in Medchal on the city outskirts.

According to police, Gopinath had dropped Naveen Kumar – the owner of the car – at the Sri Mayuri Residency apartment complex earlier that night. As they were supposed to go out again the next morning, Kumar asked the driver to stay back. Following this, Gopinath parked his car in the cellar and went to sleep inside.

The city witnessed heavy rainfall in the hours that followed, and the entire area was flooded. Water entered the basement parking area of the apartment complex, submerging many of the vehicles parked there.

Residents of the apartment found Gopinath lying motionless in the car when they began pumping water out of the basement floor the next morning. They alerted the police, who pulled the driver out of the vehicle only to discover that he was already dead.

Police believe that Gopinath – who was allegedly in an inebriated state – died of asphyxiation because the car was not completely submerged, and water had not entered it. “Prima facie it appears as if he died of asphyxiation. We have shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” said Kukatpally sub-inspector M Prem Kumar. The autopsy report is awaited.

Heavy rains lashed the city on Friday night, waterlogging seven areas of the city and uprooting a tree.