Car washed away, 4 killed in Uttarakhand

At least four people were killed and one person was rescued after the car they were travelling in was washed away in the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the district disaster control room, a rescue operation was started as soon as the matter was reported to it around 6am. Officials said that the bodies of four people have been recovered. They added that the Dhela river was in spate amid incessant rains across Uttarakhand over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department’s Dehradun Centre, in its morning bulletin on Thursday, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected to continue at a few places across the state on Friday. It added that extremely heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places in Uttarakhand on Saturday apart from heavy to very heavy rainfall elsewhere in the Himalayan state.