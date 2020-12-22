e-paper
Home / India News / Carry out all trials before approving use of vaccine: House panel to govt

The panel also said that Covid-19 has highlighted the “huge disparity of infrastructure and services in public and private hospitals”.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 04:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at market area in the old quarters of Delhi.
A parliamentary panel submitted its report on Covid-19 on Monday asking the government to fulfil “all necessary and mandatory requirements” and complete “all phases” of trials before authorising any vaccine for emergency use. It also added that the “migrant labourers were worst-affected by lockdown”.

The panel also said that Covid-19 has highlighted the “huge disparity of infrastructure and services in public and private hospitals”. “Trials on small animals, human trials should be mandatorily undertaken on a sufficient sample size population...the Committee recommends that if at all emergency authorisation would be given, it should be given by Government with proper consideration and caution and this provision should be used in rarest of the rare cases,” the panel on home affairs said in its report submitted to Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

The observation is seen in the backdrop of the move by vaccine makers, Serum Institute of India and Bharat BioTech’s applying for emergency nod. The panel maintained that “the migrants, factory workers, daily wage earners were the worst affected [by the lockdown]” but praised the response of the states in establishing shelters and quarantine centres.

