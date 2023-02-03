Akhilesh Yadav's convoy meets accident; several hurt as cars pile up

The convoy of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met an accident after a vehicle hit several other vehicles. At least six vehicles have been damaged while Akhilesh is unhurt, LiveHindustan reported.

Akhilesh was going to attend an event at Baitha Pur village in Hardoi's Harpalpur. Near Farhat Nagar railway crossing, one of the vehicles suddenly pressed the brake because of a sharp curve and the other cars following hit piled on the car.

Videos showing the damaged car have appeared on social media. The cars hit each other from behind, as can be seen in the videos.

The injured were immediately taken to the hospital while Akhilesh was safely taken to his destination.

