Cartoon characters Motu and Patlu perform yoga with PM Modi

Iconic cartoon characters Motu and Patlu also performed yoga with Prime Minister Narendra here on the occasion of the fifth International Yoga Day.

The characters were in the middle of the Prabhat Tara ground where Modi participated in a massive yoga event comprising 30,000 people.

“The Motu and Patlu characters were present in the ground to attract children towards yoga,” the Jharkhand government said in a statement.

The session continued for around 45 minutes.

Modi was accompanied by Jharkhand Governor Draupdi Murmu, Chief Minister Raghubar das, Ayush Minister Sripad Naik, state Health Minister Ramchandra Kesari, along with other senior government officials.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 10:13 IST