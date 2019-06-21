International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE: ‘Embrace yoga, make it integral part of daily routine’: PM Modi

Kick-starting the global celebrations marking International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation by participating in a mega event in Ranchi today.

Setting the stage for International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated on a global scale from 2015, PM Modi has been sharing an asan a day on social media urging people to join the movement.

Apart from the PM, home minister Amit Shah will be participating at an event in Rohtak and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be seen in the national capital at a morning yoga session at Rajpath. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg in the national capital.

07:17 am IST Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/gUAEYg8Gr6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019





07:15 am IST I urge you all to embrace Yoga: PM Modi PM in Ranchi: I thank ppl across the world for joining #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations. World over,the first rays of the Sun are being welcomed by dedicated Yoga practitioners, it's a beautiful sight. I urge you all to embrace Yoga&make it integral part of your daily routine pic.twitter.com/yeyhGKTEYl — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019





07:14 am IST I thank people across the world for joining International Day of Yoga celebrations: PM Modi Prime Minister Modi says, “I thank people across the world for joining International Day of Yoga celebrations. World over,the first rays of the Sun are being welcomed by dedicated Yoga practitioners, it’s a beautiful sight. I urge you all to embrace Yoga&make it integral part of your daily routine.”





07:08 am IST PM Modi: Yoga is ancient and modern Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Yoga is ancient and modern. It is constant and evolving. For centuries, the essence of Yoga has remained the same: Healthy body, Stable mind, Spirit of oneness.” “Yoga provides a perfect blend of knowledge, work and devotion,” he added.





07:007 am IST Yoga has always been an important part of our culture: PM Modi PM Modi says, “We all know the importance of Yoga very well. It has always been an important part of our culture. But now we all have to take the practice of Yoga to another level,” reports news agency ANI. PM Narendra Modi at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi: We all know the importance of Yoga very well. It has always been an important part of our culture. But now we all have to take the practice of Yoga to another level. #InternationalDayofYoga #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/bPlcOBi5ns — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019





6:45 am IST PM Narendra Modi addresses crowd at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi ‘I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga ,’ PM Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi: I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga . Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/KzMhIEYVRV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019





6:30 am IST PM Narendra Modi all set for Yoga Day in Ranchi PM Narendra Modi all set for the Yoga Day 2019 programme in Ranchi. All set for the #YogaDay2019 programme in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/11kc1vFOo3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2019



