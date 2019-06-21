Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE: ‘Embrace yoga, make it integral part of daily routine’: PM Modi

International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE: Setting the stage for International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated on a global scale from 2015, PM Modi has been sharing an asan a day on social media urging people to join the movement. This is the fifth edition...

By HT Correspondent | Jun 21, 2019 07:17 IST
highlights

Kick-starting the global celebrations marking International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation by participating in a mega event in Ranchi today.

Setting the stage for International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated on a global scale from 2015, PM Modi has been sharing an asan a day on social media urging people to join the movement.

Apart from the PM, home minister Amit Shah will be participating at an event in Rohtak and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be seen in the national capital at a morning yoga session at Rajpath. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg in the national capital.

Follow live updates here:

07:17 am IST

Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi

 

07:15 am IST

I urge you all to embrace Yoga: PM Modi

 

07:14 am IST

I thank people across the world for joining International Day of Yoga celebrations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi says, “I thank people across the world for joining International Day of Yoga celebrations. World over,the first rays of the Sun are being welcomed by dedicated Yoga practitioners, it’s a beautiful sight. I urge you all to embrace Yoga&make it integral part of your daily routine.”

07:08 am IST

PM Modi: Yoga is ancient and modern

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Yoga is ancient and modern. It is constant and evolving. For centuries, the essence of Yoga has remained the same: Healthy body, Stable mind, Spirit of oneness.”

“Yoga provides a perfect blend of knowledge, work and devotion,” he added.

07:007 am IST

Yoga has always been an important part of our culture: PM Modi

PM Modi says, “We all know the importance of Yoga very well. It has always been an important part of our culture. But now we all have to take the practice of Yoga to another level,” reports news agency ANI.

 

6:45 am IST

PM Narendra Modi addresses crowd at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi

‘I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India & across the globe, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga ,’ PM Narendra Modi. 

6:30 am IST

PM Narendra Modi all set for Yoga Day in Ranchi

PM Narendra Modi all set for the Yoga Day 2019 programme in Ranchi. 

5:00 am IST

Preparations galore at Prabhat Tara ground

All necessary arrangements have been made at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, amid tight security, ahead of PM Modi’s mega event. Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event, for which security has been beefed up across the city.

