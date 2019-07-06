‘RSS, BJP harassing and intimidating me,’ says Rahul Gandhi before day in court

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will appear in a court in Patna for a case filed by his “political opponents” in the BJP-RSS to “harass and intimidate” him.

Gandhi’s appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

“I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate,”Gandhi said in a tweet. Gandhi and Yechury, who pleaded not guilty in the case in theMazgaon-Sewree metropolitan magistrate’s court, will now face trial during which the court would record their statements and that of the complainant as well as other witnesses.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 11:53 IST