866 patients recover in Tamil Nadu, highest in country followed by Delhi: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:49 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 24,506 on Saturday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 18,668 active coronavirus cases in the country, 5063 patients have been cured or discharged while 775 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are inching toward the 7,000-mark while in the national capital, the number of cases has crossed 2,500. Gujarat continues to have the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest number of patients recovering from the Covid-19, followed by Delhi and Maharashtra.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 6817 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 301 deaths so far while 840 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 2815 coronavirus cases and 265 recoveries so far. 127 people have died from the infection in the state.

Delhi

As many as 2514 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 53 people have died from the infection while 857 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2034 on Saturday. The state has reported 27 fatalities, and 230 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 1852 positive cases of coronavirus. 92 people have died from Covid-19 here while 210 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1755 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 866 recoveries and 22 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

1621 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 247 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 25 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

984 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 253 people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 955 positive Covid-19 patients and 145 cases of recovery. 29 people have died.

West Bengal

571 people have been infected by the coronavirus in West Bengal. There have been 18 deaths and 103 recoveries in the state.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 474 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths. 152 people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 454. 5 people have died from the infection while 109 were cured.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 450 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Kerala has witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19 while 331 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 272 and 298 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 17 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. 156 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 67 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 223 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 46 patients have recovered. Odisha has 94 Covid-19 positive patients, 33 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 57 Covid-19 cases, 3 patients have died and 8 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 48 coronavirus patients, 25 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 18 have recovered. Assam has reported 36 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 19 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 30 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 27 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 14 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 27 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered.

Ladakh has 20 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, 3 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had reported two coronavirus cases, both patients have recovered. Tripura has two cases of coronavirus, one has recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

India entered the eleventh day of the extended lockdown phase on Saturday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.