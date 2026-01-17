Cashless tolls coming to national highways from April 1. Here's all you need to know

Highway travel across India is set to change soon, with the Centre planning to stop cash payments at national highway toll plazas from April 1. Under the new system, drivers will have to pay toll charges only through FASTag or UPI, marking a major push towards digital travel. From April 1, India will stop cash toll payments at national highways, promoting FASTag and UPI use. ( Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

While an official notification is still awaited, preparations are already underway to ensure a smooth rollout, NDTV said in a report. Once implemented, the move is expected to cut down long lines at toll booths and make journeys faster and more convenient.

The main goal behind the decision is to ease traffic congestion at toll plazas. With digital payments, vehicles will no longer need to stop for cash transactions or wait for change. This is also expected to save fuel by reducing repeated braking and acceleration at toll points. Another benefit is better transparency, as digital payments leave a clear record of every transaction, said the report.

Officials said this change is also a step towards modernising India’s toll system. The government is working towards a barrier-free tolling model, known as Multi-Lane Free Flow, where vehicles can pass through toll areas at normal highway speeds without stopping. Advanced technology used in other countries is being studied for this purpose, the report stated.

A trial run of this no-stop toll system is already in progress at 25 toll plazas across the country. Based on its success, the system could be expanded nationwide in the future.

Once the rule comes into force, vehicles without digital payment options may face delays or penalties at toll gates.