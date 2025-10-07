Caste survey deadline may be extended, says minister

The ongoing socio-economic survey could be extended beyond its scheduled October 7 deadline to ensure complete enumeration, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Monday. The survey, being carried out by the State Commission for Backward Classes, has so far covered about 10.9 million households, or nearly 80%of the state’s population. (PTI)

“I don’t know whether they might extend the process for a few days to complete it. It has to be completed, there’s no option for us,” Parameshwara told reporters. He added that chief minister Siddaramaiah was reviewing the survey’s progress, particularly in districts where coverage was lagging.

The state aims to survey 14.3 million households at an estimated cost of ₹420 crore.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, addressing reporters on Monday, defended the exercise against criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the survey was meant to promote equality rather than division. “This survey is not against anyone; it is in favour of everyone,” he said, adding that the process seeks equitable representation for all 70 million residents.

He dismissed objections from BJP leaders, arguing that those opposing the effort were “misleading people.”

“Those who are opposing an equal society are misleading the people by making such statements,” Siddaramaiah said, noting that data collection for about 11 million families, roughly 63%,had been completed by Sunday.

He said the state would decide on extending the deadline after reviewing progress by Tuesday evening.

The BJP has sharply criticised the survey, calling it divisive and flawed.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said the “so-called social and educational survey” was “creating confusion by the day” and “causing unrest across communities.”

He also questioned the need for a separate state-level enumeration when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already announced a caste survey as part of the upcoming national census.

Union Minister of State V. Somanna described the process as “unscientific” and filled with “confusion and technical errors.”

On Sunday, he accused officials of manipulating caste data for political benefit.

“You are the ones who are doing these wrong things. Why is this being done? These caste equations are being done for Siddaramaiah’s votes. Why is all this necessary?” the union minister said.

In response, Siddaramaiah questioned BJP leaders’ stance, asking whether they would also oppose the caste census proposed by the central government.

The chief minister also addressed unrelated political issues, including protests over the proposed Baldota steel plant in Koppal district. He said the matter was pending before the court and assured that environmental concerns would be addressed after the verdict.

When asked about the ongoing debate over granting Lingayats a separate religious identity, he said, “The surveyors will mention religion after the people voluntarily state it. Therefore, people’s stance is my stance.”