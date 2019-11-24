Catherine Zeta-Jones, Oscar-winning Welsh actor who redefined glamour

e-paper
She also delivered an acclaimed performance in the drug drama Traffic, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a Welsh actor who has received numerous accolades, such as an Academy Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award (BAFTA), and a Tony.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is a Welsh actor who has received numerous accolades, such as an Academy Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award (BAFTA), and a Tony. After making a move to Hollywood from the stage and the British film industry where she worked for many years, she appeared in a slew of glamorous roles in films such as ‘The Mask of Zorro’ and ‘Entrapment’.

She also delivered an acclaimed performance in the drug drama Traffic, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. She followed it up with an Oscar-winning performance in the 2002 hit musical Chicago. Zeta-Jones continues to work across a variety of genres, and has appeared in the black comedy Intolerable Cruelty, the rom-com No Reservations, the heist film ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ and the psychological thriller ‘Side Effects’.

In 2010, she won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in ‘A Little Night Music’. She has spoken publicly about her struggles with depression and bipolar disorder, and her husband Michael Douglas’ cancer diagnosis.

