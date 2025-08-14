Cattle carcasses found near UP cowshed after rains, Hindu groups allege negligence

Cattle carcasses were found near a cowshed here on Wednesday, triggering protests by Hindu organisations, even as officials clarified that the remains were buried, but the soil was washed away due to heavy rains. Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and Bajrang Dal alleged that cattle were starving.(Representative Image/Getty)

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Magistrate (DM) Gyanendra Singh, Chief Development Officer Rajendra and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shraddha Singh rushed to the spot near Devipura cowshed.

"Cattle had died earlier and were buried. Due to heavy rains, the soil was washed away, exposing their remains. Immediate burial was done with JCB machines," DM Singh informed.

Hindu outfits alleged that poor upkeep at the cowshed led to the deaths. They also accused the village head of negligence, demanded arrests and warned of an agitation if action was not taken.

The Devipura cowshed, built for around 350 cattle, currently houses more than 800, they said. Videos surfaced showing carcasses floating in water behind the cowshed.

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and Bajrang Dal alleged that cattle were starving and carcasses were dumped in the open instead of being buried.

The organisations submitted a memorandum to SDM Singh demanding FIRs against officials, village head, caretaker and others responsible, as well as the formation of a permanent inspection panel for cowsheds.