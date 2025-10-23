A cattle smuggler was arrested and his vehicle seized after an encounter with police at Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Cattle smuggler held after encounter: Police

The accused, Abdullah (40) was allegedly illegally transporting cattle to Kerala from Hassan, said police, adding that his vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint near Bellichavadu after a tip-off.

According to police, when they signalled the vehicle to stop, it began allegedly speeding towards them instead, prompting them to open fire at the vehicle, which also contained another suspect, who is currently absconding.

Abdullah was injured after he was shot in the leg in the resultant firing, said police, adding that he was shifted to a Mangaluru hospital and was in stable condition. The truck was found to have been modified to conceal ten cows being transported without valid documents, said police.

Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Dr K Arun said ,“The officers had reliable intelligence on the smuggling route and acted in accordance with the law. The firing occurred solely in self-defense,” he said.

A case has been registered under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act and Section 221 of the BNS for obstructing a government servant from performing their designated duty.