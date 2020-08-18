e-paper
Home / India News / CBI arrests chief commissioner of Customs in Chennai, recovers Rs 1 crore cash

CBI arrests chief commissioner of Customs in Chennai, recovers Rs 1 crore cash

The CBI also arrested a Customs House agent , a middleman and a private person involved in a bribery racket.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested chief commissioner of Customs in Chennai Saurav Sharma who had earlier served as appraiser of ICD (Inland Container Depot) Tughlakabad in Delhi, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from private parties for import consignments that he had cleared in his earlier posting, officials said

The agency has recovered Rs 1 crore cash from his residence, officials added

Apart from Saurav Sharma, CBI has arrested a Customs House Agent - Neeraj, a middleman Ram Krishan Mishra and a private person Kishore Kumar.

CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said that the former Appraiser, ICD, Tuglakabad, Delhi was regularly pursuing private parties and few officials for payment of pending undue advantage in lieu of import consignments cleared by him during his tenure at ICD, Tuglakabad, Delhi.

“It was also alleged that various parties had been approaching the middleman to pursue their pending matters with the said appraiser. It was further alleged that the appraiser asked the middleman that a person will collect payment of undue advantage (illegal gratification) on his behalf. The middleman had allegedly delivered the payment of Rs 7 lakh as the part of undue advantage (illegal gratification) to said private person”, Gaur said.

CBI caught the middleman, the private person, the Customs House Agent and recovered Rs 7 Lakh.

Searches were conducted at the office of appraiser at Chennai, his previous office in ICD, Tuglakabad and residential premises of accused located at Delhi, Noida, Chennai which led to recovery of incriminating documents and cash of around Rs one crore, he said.

IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
