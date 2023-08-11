CBI arrests prime accused in Srijan scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested the prime accused who was absconding in connection with the ₹1,000 crore Srijan scam related to an NGO in Bhagalpur area of Bihar, according to a statement from the agency. Opposition party legislators demonstrate against the multi-crore scam by Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti, in Patna on March 2, 2020 (Parwaz Khan /HT Photo)

The accused identified as Rajni Priya, who was the secretary of NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS), was arrested from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The central agency had registered 24 cases on the allegations of misappropriation of ₹1000 crore (approximately) of government funds by the NGO by fudging records. The scam came to light in 2017 after NGO founder Manorama Devi’s death.

CBI had taken over the investigation of the cases in 2017 on the request of the then Bihar government led by JD (U)-BJP combine.

It was alleged that the NGO officials had conspired with officials of multiple banks, including Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Bank of India, etc. for diversion of government funds into their accounts by using forged documents.

Priya who is also the daughter-in-law of the NGO founder has allegedly been absconding since the beginning of probe. She was declared proclaimed offender by CBI court in November 2022.

On June 28, 2020 the CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case including SMVSS’s founder secretary Manorama Devi (late), her son Amit Kumar and his wife Rajni Priya, SMVSS manager Sarita Jha, director Subha Laxmi Jha, besides the then chief managers, then branch managers and other officials of the Bank of Baroda and the Indian Bank.

Of the 27 accused in this case, 12 were lodged in Beur jail, seven of them got regular bail while the Patna high court stayed the arrest of four accused.

