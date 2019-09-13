Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s ED custody extended till Sept 17

karnataka

A Delhi court on Friday extended Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 17 in a money laundering case. Shivakumar, who was arrested on September 3 by the ED, was produced before the court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar’s medical requirements first and only then ask him questions, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, the probe agency sought a five-day extension of custodial interrogation, saying Shivakumar was evasive in his replies and gave irrelevant answers during the interrogation

On Thursday, the ED questioned Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya in Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe against him, an official had said. She was asked about a business trip to Singapore that she had taken in 2017 along with her father.

The court had earlier allowed ED to interrogate the politician in custody, saying the allegations made against him were serious in nature.

The ED had registered the money laundering case in September 2018 against Shivakumar and his associates, including a transporter Sunil Kumar Sharma, who was accused of transporting huge cash on regular basis through hawala channels, Sachin Narayan (Shivakumar’s business partner), Hanumanthaiah, and N Rajendra, a caretaker of Karnataka Bhawan.

