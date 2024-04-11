 CBI creates dedicated e-mail id for land grab victims in Bengal's Sandeshkhali | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
CBI creates dedicated e-mail id for land grab victims in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2024 07:04 PM IST

The Calcutta high court has asked the CBI to submit a comprehensive report on Sandeshkhali case by the next date of hearing on May 2.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has created a dedicated email ID, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, for villagers of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal to report instances of land grabbing and other related crimes, officials said on Thursday. This move follows a Calcutta High Court order directing a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Villagers of Naskar Para of Sandeshkhali celebrate after the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, an accused of crimes against women and land grabbing. (HT Photo)
Villagers of Naskar Para of Sandeshkhali celebrate after the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, an accused of crimes against women and land grabbing. (HT Photo)

"The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas has also been requested to give adequate publicity of the said e-mail ID in the locality and also issue a public notice in the vernacular dailies having a wide circulation in the areas as per the Hon'ble High Court's order," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, instructed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the allegations by the next hearing on May 2.

The court also ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas and LED street lights within Sandeshkhali and directed the state government to provide necessary funds for these security measures.

"In the interest of justice and fair play and for expeditious consideration of various complaints and allegations, an impartial inquiry is required to be conducted," the court said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been aggressive against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali row, welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order saying it was the first step towards providing justice to the victims.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the high court’s decision has “exposed” the real face of the TMC government.

"The court’s decision has exposed the real face of Mamata Banerjee, who has become a dictator. She was indifferent towards the plight of the victims of rape and atrocities in Sandeshkhali because her agenda was not to provide protection to them but criminals like Shahjahan Sheikh,” Chugh alleged.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested in February in connection with an assault on the Enforcement Directorate officials, is a key accused in sexual assault and land grab charges in Sandeshkhali. The TMC suspended Sheikh hours after his arrest.

(With PTI inputs)

