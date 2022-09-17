Home / India News / Tejashwi Yadav intimidated officers, cancel his bail: CBI to Delhi court; notice issued

Tejashwi Yadav intimidated officers, cancel his bail: CBI to Delhi court; notice issued

Updated on Sep 17, 2022 03:25 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav was issued a notice on the CBI's plea.

Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Sohini Goswami

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday moved a Delhi court against Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case. The CBI sought cancellation of bail granted to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader in the matter. Yadav was issued a notice by special judge Geetanjali Goel on the CBI's plea and his response was sought on the matter.

The premier investigating agency said the senior RJS leader had spoken about its officers during a recent press conference in a manner that amounted to intimidating them.

Yadav and his mother Rabri Devi were granted bail in the case in August 2018.

The scam relates to the IRCTC hotels maintenance contract case in which the CBI had charged 12 people and two companies. There were alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Odisha’s Puri in 2006 to a private firm involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Bihar capital Patna.

The Enforcement Directorate had also filed a chargesheet in the case and accused them of money laundering.

Topics
