CBI deports fugitive Harshit Jain from UAE in tax evasion, money laundering case

Harshit Babulal Jain, a wanted fugitive for alleged tax evasion, illegal gambling, and money laundering was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Gujarat Police, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. "The subject was deported from the UAE and was handed over to the Gujarat Police on September 5 at Ahmedabad International Airport," CBI said.(HT File Photo for representation)

Harshit Babulal Jain had an Interpol Red Notice against him and was located in the UAE, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

"The subject Harshit Babulal Jain is wanted by Gujarat Police in case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering. Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against Harshit Babulal Jain through Interpol on August 09, 2023, on the request of the Gujarat Police. The subject was deported from the UAE and was handed over to the Gujarat Police on September 5, 2025 at Ahmedabad International Airport," a CBI spokesperson was quoted as saying.

CBI and BHARATPOL deport fugitives back to India

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL. CBI said more than 100 wanted criminals have been deported to India in the last few years under BHARATPOL.

In another case of deporting a fugitive back to India, the CBI, in collaboration with Haryana Police, the MEA and the home ministry on Tuesday successfully brought back Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia.

Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar is reportedly a notorious criminal wanted by the Haryana Police in multiple cases. Dhilla was also convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on the charges of murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on April 29, 2013, registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh, an ANI news agency report said.

While he was serving his sentence in custody, he was released on a six-week long parole from Hisar central jail on July 17, 2018, during which he absconded.

In November 2024, on the request of Haryana police, a red notice was published against him by CBI through Interpol. CBI tracked him down between Thailand and Cambodia, after getting in touch with NCB Bangkok. Authorities of Cambodia informed that the subject had travelled to Cambodia on a fraudulently acquired passport under the fake name of Sonu Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)