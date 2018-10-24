CBI director Alok Verma challenges removal, SC to hear plea on Friday

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by CBI director Alok Verma challenging the Centre’s order divesting him of all duties. (Follow live updates here)

Taking note of the internal feud in the agency, the government in a 2.30am order on Wednesday divested Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of all duties and appointed Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief..

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said Verma’s plea would be taken up on October 26 after his counsel pressed for an urgent hearing on the midnight order issued against the central probe agency’s chief following an escalation of rift between the top officials at the agency over bribery charges.

The CBI chief has also challenged the decision to appoint Rao as head of the probe agency.

Verma had two more months to go before his tenure ends and the government cannot formally remove him, counsel contended.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 11:31 IST