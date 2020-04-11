CBI, ED write to Satara admin over Wadhawans

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 03:53 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have asked authorities in Maharashtra’s Satara not to release Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoters Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan from a Covid-19 quarantine facility without their approval. The two, accused of financial irregularities, had been absconding since March.

The two were traced to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday after going into hiding in March and ignoring summons from investigators. They had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on the basis of an authorisation letter from a Maharashtra police officer. The state government has ordered an inquiry and sent the officer, Amitabh Gupta, on leave.

The two were quarantined for violating the national lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are facing investigations for allegedly diverting money from DHFL using fake borrowers and in the matter of alleged kickbacks taken by Yes Bank promoters in exchange for a loan.

“On April 9, information was received by the CBI that both the accused were located in district Satara ... Thereafter, an email has been sent to DM and SP of Satara (Maharashtra) for not releasing them without an NOC from the CBI or order of the court and taking steps to prevent them from absconding,” a CBI spokesperson said. The ED too has written a similar letter to the Satara administration.

Meanwhile, a political blame game has started in the state, with the ruling and opposition parties accusing each other of aiding the family.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government of “facilitating the accused”. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should tell the people that under whose pressure the letter was issued,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant hit back, saying, “We suspect that the permission given to Wadhwans was at the behest of some BJP leader as the family has been very close to the party.”