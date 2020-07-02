CBI case against GVK group that runs Mumbai airport over alleged Rs 705 crore scam

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 01:35 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on source information, has registered a case against GVK Group- company that runs the Mumbai airport, its chairman Dr G V K Reddy, his son G V Sanjay Reddy and several other companies as well as unknown public servants for alleged irregularities worth over Rs 705 crore in the development of Mumbai airport, officials familiar with the developments said.

The agency has named 13 persons including G V K Reddy, his son G V Sanjay Reddy, who is the managing director of joint venture company – MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited), registered on June 27 for criminal conspiracy, cheating and prevention of corruption act.

Officials familiar with development said CBI even carried out searches after registering the FIR.

MIAL is a PPP (public private partnership) between AAI (Airports Authority of India), GVK and foreign entities in the name of MIAL under which GVK has a shareholding of 50.5%, AAI with 26% and remaining with shareholding is with foreign companies.

The AAI entered an OMDA (operation, management and development agreement) in April, 2006 for modernization and up gradation, operation and maintenance of Mumbai airport as part of joint venture called –MIAL. As per the agreement, it was decided that MIAL will share 38.7% of their revenue as annual fee with AAI and that the government authority will have the first right on the revenue. “The essence of agreement was to create a world class facility and at the same time protecting the interests of government of India, promoters and passengers,” CBI FIR states.

“Despite there being a clear cut understanding in the OMDA, the promoters of GVK group in MIAL, in connivance with their executives and the unknown officials of AAI resorted to siphoning of funds fraudulently adopting various modus operandi,” CBI says.

For the project, around 200 acres of undeveloped parcel of land was given to MIAL around the airport so that it can develop the area and generate revenues.

“The MIAL entered into fake work contracts during 2017-18 with at least nine companies on the pretext of real estate development. MIAL transferred the funds to them but these projects have never been executed on the ground, and the transactions were only on papers. Using this modus operandi, Rs 310 crore have been fraudulently siphoned off which resulted in wrongful loss to AAI and corresponding gain to themselves,” said CBI FIR.

These nine companies, CBI adds, have also availed fake credit Input Tax Credit (ITC) and cause further revenue loss to the government exchequer based on these fake invoices.

“Source information has also revealed that there are many more such fake contracts which MIAL has fraudulently entered into with non-existing/non-functional entities and have embezzled the funds of MIAL,” CBI adds.

In another modus operandi, from 2012 onwards, GVK used the surplus of MIAL to the tune of Rs 395 crore to finance their other group companies. “They fraudulently created forged Board Meeting Resolutions of MIAL authorizing to keep the reserve/surplus funds of MIAL as FDRs with public sector banks at Hyderabad,” CBI says.

Interestingly, CBI says, MIAL is a Mumbai based company but they chose to deposit the FDRs in Hyderabad branch of Bank of Baroda.

“GVK Group raised loans/overdraft facilities against these FDRs and used these funds for the benefit of their Hyderabad based company at the expense of MIAL,” it adds.

It said that surplus funds have been deposited in other banks’ branches as well in Hyderabad.

The promoters of GVK, CBI adds, also embezzled funds by resorting to inflating the expenditure of MIAL. For example, CBI says – “they shifted the staff of their head office in Hyderabad and the employees of their group companies on the payrolls of MIAL. So, in contravention of the agreement, employees who were not part of MIAL were being paid for all these years”.

Subsequently, CBI FIR alleges that the GVK group connived with their family members, relatives and employees they assigned the premium retail areas of Mumbai airport to their family members at exorbitantly low rates thereby reducing the revenue of MIAL on account of rentals and sales.

The GVK group even used funds of MIAL by entering into agreements with a company owned by family members, relatives, employees to book train, air travel tickets and hotel booking for personal as well as group employees of GVK who were not connected to MIAL, it adds.

CBI adds that AAI officials knew about all the irregularities but their turned a blind eye and let these practices of siphoning, diverting and misusing of funds of MIAL to continue.

For now, the agency has estimated the loss to be around Rs 705 crore but officials who didn’t wish to be named said it may go out few more hundred crores.