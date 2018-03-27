CBI files case in Rail Vikas Nigam fake website matter

The CBI filed a case on Tuesday against unidentified persons for allegedly cloning the official website of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) with a motive to cheat job seekers applying through the web portal.

RVNL is a government company under the administrative control of Union railways ministry. The RVNL had made a formal complaint to the CBI in this regard on February 8.

RVNL said its official website is used to disseminate information regarding the working of the company, its achievements and other related information.

The complaint said some ‘unscrupulous elements’ opened a website with the address www.rvnl.in which is an exact copy of its official website www.rvnl.org.

“Fraud recruitment notices are being uploaded and information regarding interviews dates published with an intention to fraud the people who may be applying for a job using this website,” RVNL said in its complaint.

“Whenever, recruitments are done, advertisements are uploaded on the official website for information of public. However, no recruitment is being done as on date,” it said.