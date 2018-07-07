CBI files charge sheet in custodial death of Unnao rape survivor’s father

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against five in connection with the custodial death case of the father of Unnao rape survivor.

While the five who have been chargesheeted include BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Atul Singh Sengar, CBI officials said the investigations over the role of the MLA and police officials were still going on.

Investigative Officer Anil Kumar filed the chargesheet in Roshanuddaula Court of CBI, a day before the case completes 90 days of investigations.

The BJP MLA is earlier alleged to be a part of the conspiracy in attack over the girl’s father that led to his death but his name was not included in the chargesheet.

The victim’s family had accused the two former superintendents of police of Unnao Neha Pandey and Pushpanjali Devi for helping the BJP MLA and his aides in the entire incident.

The official said those named in the charge-sheet were Atul Singh Sengar, Vineet Mishra alias Vinay, Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh alias Suman.

Bauwa’s brother Shailendra Singh alias Shaalu was, however, given clean chit in the investigation.

He said all people accused in the case are already in judicial custody.

He said the court had ordered the release of Shaalu, who was arrested after been accused in the case and lodged in jail since his arrest around six weeks ago.

The CBI official said the five accused had been chargesheeted under IPC sections related to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, murder, criminal intimidation and insult.