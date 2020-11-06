e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened

CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened

The CBI’s ongoing probes will not be affected but the federal agency cannot investigate new cases in these seven states

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 11:24 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Seven non-BJP-ruled states have withdrawn the general consent that allows the CBI to conduct probes in states.
Seven non-BJP-ruled states have withdrawn the general consent that allows the CBI to conduct probes in states.(File photo)
         

Jharkhand has become the seventh non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state to withdraw the general consent that allows the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probes in states. Here is a look at why it happened and what it means:

1. The CBI’s ongoing probes will not be affected but the federal agency cannot investigate new cases in these seven states.

2. The agency has been unable to register any cases at its Mumbai branch since the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent on October 21. Usually, three-to-four cases pertaining to corruption or bank frauds were registered at the agency’s Mumbai unit every month. After New Delhi, Mumbai accounts for a majority of the CBI’s cases registered annually.

3. Maharashtra government’s decision came as the CBI took over the probe into alleged Television Rating Point (TRP) manipulations based on a case registered in Lucknow when the Mumbai police were investigating the matter. The state government feels the Centre was using the agency to circumvent investigations by the local police especially in the cases related to the death actor of Sushant Singh Rajput and the TRP scam.

4. Other non-BJP-ruled states that have withdrawn the consent have accused the Centre of using the agency for political vendetta. They are West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

5. The CBI expects high courts and the Supreme Court to step in as evidence is likely to be tempered with in corruption cases in the absence of registration of cases and subsequent raids.

6. The withdrawal of the consent is not unprecedented but never have so many states withdrawn the consent to the federal investigating agency.

7. As per the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act that governs the CBI, the agency requires prior consent to exercise its authority in states.

tags
top news
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways
Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In