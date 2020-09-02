e-paper
Home / India News / CBI questions Chakraborty’s parents in Sushant case

CBI questions Chakraborty’s parents in Sushant case

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned the parents of actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, officials familiar with the matter said.

Chakraborty ‘s father Indrajeet Chakraborty and mother Sandhya reached the DRDO guest house in Mumbai’s Kalina, where the CBI probe team is stationed around 11 am and left in the evening after close to nine hours of interrogation, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

The central investigation agency also questioned Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, roommate and creative director Siddharth Pithani, his former business manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai police had registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of nearly three dozen people.

The late filmstar’s father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput’s alleged suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) , which is investigating a money laundering case linked to the actor’s death, questioned Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya for a second day on Tuesday.

