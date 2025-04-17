CBI raid at AAP leader Durgesh Pathak's house days after he was named Gujarat polls in-charge, claims party

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday morning conducted a raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak, the party claimed. AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak made the announcement on X, and claimed the raid was politically motivated. Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak with Atishi addresses a press conference, at party office in New Delhi.(ANI File Photo)

"The CBI’s raid on @AamAadmiParty leader Durgesh Pathak’s residence this morning- just days after he was named co-incharge for Gujarat elections 2027-sends a loud message that BJP clearly views AAP as a growing threat in Gujarat and is rattled by its rising influence (sic)," Sandeep Pathak posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The agency has registered a case against him for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, officials said.

Reacting to the searches, AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed the ruling BJP government for trying "every trick" to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"BJP's dirty game starts again. CBI has reached the house of Gujarat's co-incharge @ipathak25. Modi Government has tried every trick to destroy @AamAadmiParty but still there is no peace. BJP's condition in Gujarat is bad. As soon as @ipathak25 was made co-incharge of Gujarat, CBI was sent to threaten him," the Rajya Sabha MP said on X.

Raid and Punjab AAP leader's home

On Tuesday, the ED carried out a search at the Mohali residence of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a money laundering investigation tied to the ₹48,000 crore Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) scam.

ED officials from Delhi, with support from local police, conducted the raid at Singh’s home in the Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL) area—also associated with his real estate business. Although Singh was not at the location, his family members were questioned during the operation.

According to sources, the raid is linked to the broader probe into PACL, which is accused of running a Ponzi scheme by collecting large sums from investors under the pretense of real estate ventures, and then failing to return the money. The PACL directors allegedly diverted these funds to various shell companies across multiple locations.

Singh had previously been questioned by the ED in a separate money laundering case connected to drug trafficking.