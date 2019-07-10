CBI’s Tarun Gauba sent back to UP cadre

Deputy inspector general Tarun Gauba was on Wednesday prematurely sent back to his Uttar Pradesh cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS) before completing his seven-year term with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) is hereby conveyed for the premature repatriation of Tarun Gauba IPS (UP: 2001), DIG, CBI to his state cadre,” the department of personnel and training said in an order.

The CBI said Gauba had requested his transfer to his home cadre. “He will complete his tenure of seven years in October 2019. Because of tenure policy, CBI cannot keep him more than seven years. He has been selected for a ten-month scholarship abroad therefore he requested repatriation to his home cadre,” said CBI spokesman Nitin Wakankar.

Gauba’s transfer comes five days after CBI’s additional director, M Nageswar Rao, was shunted out of the agency. Gauba, who joined the CBI in 2012, is considered close to Rao. He was supervising the bribery probe against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

A case was lodged against Asthana and deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar on October 15 last year on a complaint of Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu.

A bribe was allegedly paid to protect Babu in a case the CBI had registered in 2016 against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, according to the FIR in the case. Asthana contested the FIR in the Delhi High Court, saying it was fabricated to “falsely implicate” him.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 23:55 IST