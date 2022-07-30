Home / India News / CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter in 34,000 cr DHFL scam case | Pics here

CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter in 34,000 cr DHFL scam case | Pics here

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 09:33 PM IST
The agency has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam.
The seized AgustaWestland chopper from Avinash Bhosale's premises in Pune.
ByHT News Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation has seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the 34,615-crore bank fraud case involving DHFL, officials said Saturday.


AgustaWestland helicopter seized from Pune property of builder in DHFL scam case.&nbsp;
The helicopter was discovered inside a vast fancy hall fashioned like a hangar, with pop culture posters lining the tall walls, at the residence of one of the DHFL fraud suspects, Bhosale, in Pune.

AgustaWestland helicopter seized from Pune property of builder in DHFL scam case.
The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency

Forensic audits have discovered multiple instances of large-value loans being made to fictitious businesses without due diligence, security deposits, or pledges.
It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off 34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.

dhfl cbi
