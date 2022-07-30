CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter in ₹34,000 cr DHFL scam case | Pics here
The Central Bureau of Investigation has seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the ₹34,615-crore bank fraud case involving DHFL, officials said Saturday.
The helicopter was discovered inside a vast fancy hall fashioned like a hangar, with pop culture posters lining the tall walls, at the residence of one of the DHFL fraud suspects, Bhosale, in Pune.
The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth ₹34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency
It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off ₹34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.
