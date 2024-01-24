Cash-for-query case: CBI summons lawyer Dehadrai to join probe into case against Mahua Moitra

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai on Thursday in connection with its probe against former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query charges. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra (ANI)

In a notice on Monday to Dehadrai, who has accused Moitra of accepting money and favours to ask questions in Parliament during her term as Lok Sabha MP, CBI’s anti-corruption 3 unit asked the lawyer to join the probe at the federal agency’s office in the national capital at 2pm on Thursday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the subject...which is being inquired into. In this regard, you are hereby requested to attend before me on 25.01.2024 at 1400 Hrs at office/of Superintendent of Police, CBI, AC-III, 9th Floor, A Wing, CBI HQ, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road,” said the notice issued by superintendent of police, AC-3 unit.

The notice was issued under section 22 of Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Read Here: Mahua Moitra moves out of government bungalow, lawyer says 'not evicted'

Last year in September, Moitra found herself embroiled in a political row after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on the basis of a complaint by Dehadrai, who alleged the former TMC legislator from Krishnanagar in West Bengal accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament.

On December 8, Moitra was expelled from the Lower House on the basis of a recommendation from the ethics committee.

On the basis of a reference by Lokpal, the anti-corruption authority which looks into the complaints against public servants, CBI in November registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe the allegations against Moitra. Earlier this month, the federal agency also sought the report of the ethics panel from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

“Dehadrai is the primary complainant in the probe and his examination is important to get to the bottom of allegations of corruption,” a CBI official aware of the developments said, seeking anonymity.

The official added that Moitra will also be quizzed later.

As part of the PE, CBI is empowered to examine documents and summon a person for questioning, but cannot carry out searches or make arrests.