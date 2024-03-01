CBI to challenge before Supreme Court Abdul Karim Tunda's acquittal in 1993 train bombings

A day after a TADA court acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1993 serial bomb blast case citing a lack of evidence, the CBI said it would challenge the order before the Supreme Court after studying the judgement of the TADA court. CBI said 12 people have been convicted in the case so far including Irfan and Hamir-Ul-Uddin, who were sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Mahaveer Prasad Gupta of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Thursday but the judge acquitted Tunda. Syed Abdul Karim Tunda is the key accused in the case. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

A series of explosions had rocked six long-distance trains including Rajdhani Express in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on the intervening night of December 5-6, 1993. Two people were killed and 22 injured in the blasts.

In the case, CBI filed charge sheets against 21 accused of which 15 were awarded life sentence 20 years ago on February 28, 2004, by a TADA court in Ajmer. The Supreme Court had upheld the sentence of 10 of these convicts.

The CBI accused Tunda of being the blasts on four trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

After the acquittal, the Rajasthan government urged the Centre to ask the CBI to challenge the acquittal.

Advocate Shafqat Sultani of Tunda said that the CBI failed to present any strong evidence against Tunda. "Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, the court said in its judgment today. He has been acquitted of all sections. The CBI's prosecutors could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act," advocate Sultani, representing the defendant, told reporters.