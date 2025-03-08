Menu Explore
CBI to probe gold smuggling networks, Ranya Rao case

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Mar 08, 2025 01:48 PM IST

CBI will look into the role of public servants including customs, police and other officers at airports apart from national networks of smugglers who organise transport of gold from foreign countries

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a larger conspiracy probe into the international gangs involved in smuggling of gold from airports on the inputs of Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI), people familiar with the development said on Saturday, adding that the federal agency is also expected to investigate the smuggling by Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested by the DRI at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 with 14.2 KG gold valued at 12.5 crore.

CBI has already rushed two teams to Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of the probe, officials said. (Representational image)
CBI has already rushed two teams to Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of the probe, officials said. (Representational image)

The premier anti-corruption probe agency has already rushed two teams to Bengaluru and Mumbai as part of the probe, officials said.

CBI, an officer said, will look into the role of public servants including customs, police and other officers at airports apart from national networks of smugglers who organise transport of gold from foreign countries with the help of their counterparts there.

In the Ranya Rao probe, CBI may take her custody at a later stage.

DRI is learnt to have alerted the CBI that more smuggling networks like Ranya Rao’s case who are supported by government officials could be active at major airports.

Ranya Rao, identified in her passport as Harshavardini Ranya, had travelled to Dubai 27 times in the last six months, raising concerns about the nature of these frequent visits.

DRI has said that stepdaughter of a director general of police (DGP) rank officer - Ramachandra Rao - in Karnataka, she allegedly often used VIP channels at Bengaluru airport, where a protocol official would receive her, allowing her to clear security checks with ease.

Ramachandra Rao has distanced himself from her activities.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
