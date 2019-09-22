CBI wants to question former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar in Rose Valley chit fund case

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:34 IST

Multiple teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday fanned out in Kolkata in search of former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The central probe agency served fresh summons to Kumar asking him to face questions in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund probe. Till now the CBI wanted to question him in the Saradha chit fund case only.

The hunt for Kumar entered its 10th day on Sunday. His petition for anticipatory bail was rejected on Saturday by the Alipore court.

Kumar, presently the additional director general of the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Bengal Police, has remained incommunicado since September 13 when the Kolkata High Court withdrew its order that protected him from arrest.

The CBI is investigating Kumar’s role in the alleged manipulation of evidence in the Saradha case. He headed the special investigation team (SIT) that probed the case till the Supreme Court asked the CBI to take charge of the ponzi scam investigations, including those involving Saradha and Rose Valley.

On Sunday, the summons in connection with the Rose Valley scam were served at Kumar’s official residence on Park Street in south Kolkata. Two security personnel who served Kumar and his driver were interrogated by CBI officers who suspect the trio of suppressing information on the 53-year-old officer’s whereabouts.

Over the past week, CBI officers paid three visits to Kumar’s residence and talked to his wife Sanchita, an Indian Revenue Service officer.

The state home department earlier told the CBI that Kumar was on leave from September 9 to 25.

In a new development, Syed Waquar Raza, deputy commissioner of Port division of the Kolkata Police, has been asked by CBI to submit a list of documents. Raza, perceived to be close to Kumar, was the special superintendent of CID when it conducted an investigation, parallel to the one that Kumar led, into the Saradha scam till the CBI took over.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 19:34 IST