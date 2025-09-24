CBSE board exam date sheet 2026: Check tentative schedule for Class 10, 12
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the tentative datesheet for 2026 board examinations. According to the schedule, the crucial exams for Class 10 and 12 board students will begin from February 17 next year.
Around 45 lakh students from India and 26 other countries are expected to appear in the CBSE board examinations 2026. The results will be announced by July 15, 2026, the CBSE said.
All about the CBSE tentative schedule 2026
⦁ The tentative schedule will help students plan studies effectively, enable schools to coordinate academic and administrative tasks, and allow teachers to manage personal schedules more clearly, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, said.
⦁ In June this year, CBSE announced the implementation of its policy to conduct Class 10 board exams biannually starting from 2026.
⦁ Under the new scheme the first mandatory exam will be held mid-February and an optional second exam in May for those aiming to improve their results in three subjects out of four subjects – science, mathematics, social science, and languages.
⦁ According to the tentative schedule, the evaluation of answer scripts will generally start about 10 days after each exam and finish within 12 days.
Class 10 board exams full schedule
Here is the full tentative schedule of the senior secondary board exams:
Tuesday 17th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 041 - Mathematics standard
• 241 - Mathematics basic
Wednesday 18th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
• 401 - Retail
• 403 - Security
• 404 - Automotive
• 405 - Introduction to fin. markets
• 406 - Introduction to tourism
• 408 - Agriculture
• 409 - Food production
• 410 - Front office operations
• 411 - Banking & insurance
• 413 - Health care
• 414 - Apparel
• 415 - Multi-media
• 419 - Data science
• 420 - Electronics & hardware
• 421 - Foundation skill for sciences
• 422 - Design thinking & innovation
Friday 20th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
• 407 - Beauty & wellness
• 412 - Marketing & sales
• 416 - Multi skill foundation course
• 418 - Physical activity trainer
Saturday 21st February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 101 - English (communicative)
• 184 - English (language and literature)
Monday 23rd February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 018 - French
Tuesday 24th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 003 - Urdu course-a
• 004 - Punjabi
• 005 - Bengali
• 006 - Tamil
• 009 - Marathi
• 010 - Gujarati
• 011 - Manipuri
• 089 - Telugu - Telangana
Wednesday 25th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 086 - Science
Thursday 26th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 064 - Home science
Friday 27th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
• 165 - Computer applications
• 402 - Information technology
• 417 - Artificial intelligence
Saturday 28th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 119 - Sanskrit (communicative)
• 122 - Sanskrit
• 131 - Rai
• 132 - Gurung
• 133 - Tamang
• 134 - Sherpa
• 303 - Urdu course-b
Monday 2nd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 002 - Hindi course-a
• 085 - Hindi course-b
Tuesday 3rd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 017 - Tibetan
• 020 - German
• 076 - National cadet corps
• 088 - Bhoti
• 092 - Bodo
• 093 - Tangkhul
• 094 - Japanese
• 095 - Bhutia
• 096 - Spanish
• 097 - Kashmiri
• 098 - Mizo
• 099 - Bahasa melayu
• 154 - Elements of business
• 254 - Elements of book keeping & accountcy
Thursday 5th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
• 049 - Painting
Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 008 - Sindhi
• 012 - Malayalam
• 013 - Odia
• 014 - Assamese
• 015 - Kannada
• 091 - Kokborok
Saturday 7th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
• 087 - Social science
Monday 9th March, 2026
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 007 - Telugu
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 016 - Arabic
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 021 - Russian
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 023 - Persian
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 024 - Nepali
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 025 - Limboo
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 026 - Lepcha
• 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: 031 - Carnatic music (vocal)
• 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: 032 - Carnatic music mel ins.
• 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: 033 - Carnatic music per. ins.
• 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: 034 - Hindustani music vocal
• 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: 035 - Hindustani music (mel ins)
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 036 - Hindustani music (per ins)
• 10:30 am - 01:30 pm: 136 - Thai
Class 12 board exams full schedule:
Here is the full tentative schedule of senior school certificate examination 2026:
Tuesday 17th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
- 045 Biotechnology
- 066 Entrepreneurship
- 825 Shorthand (English)
- 826 Shorthand (Hindi)
Wednesday 18th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
048 Physical education
Thursday 19th February, 2026
- 10:30 am - 01:30 pm- 046 Engineering graphics
- 10:30 am - 12:30 pm- 057 Bharatnatyam - dance
10:30 am - 12:30 pm- 058 Kuchipudi - dance
10:30 am - 12:30 pm- 059 Odissi - dance
10:30 am - 12:30 pm-060 Manipuri - dance
10:30 am - 12:30 pm-061 Kathakali - dance
10:30 am - 12:30 pm-816 Horticulture
10:30 am - 01:30 pm-823 Cost accounting
Friday 20th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
042 Physics
Saturday 21st February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
054 Business studies
833 Business administration
Monday 23rd February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
037 Psychology
Tuesday 24th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
837 Fashion studies
Wednesday 25th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
804 Automotive
817 Typography & computer application
Thursday 26th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
029 Geography
Friday 27th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm) 049
Painting
050 Graphics
051 Sculpture
052 Applied art (commercial art)
Saturday 28th February, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
043 Chemistry
Monday 2nd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
003 Urdu elective
022 Sanskrit elective
031 Carnatic music vocal
032 Carnatic music mel ins
033 Carnatic music per ins mridangam
056 Kathak - dance
10:30 am- 1:30 pm
303 Urdu core
810 Front office operations
811 Insurance
818 Geospatial technology
819 Electrical technology
Tuesday 3rd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
074 Legal studies
Thursday 5th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
835 Mass media studies
848 Design thinking and innovation
Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
035 Hindustani Music Mel Ins
036 Hindustani Music per ins
Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
813 Health care
Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
830 Design
Friday 6th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
847 Electronics & hardware
Saturday 7th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
841 Yoga
Monday 9th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
041 Mathematics
241 Applied mathematics
Tuesday 10th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
809 Food production
824 Office procedures & practices
836 Library & information science
Tuesday 10th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
842 Early childhood care & education
Wednesday 11th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
034 Hindustani music vocal
Thursday 12th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
001 English elective
301 English core
Friday 13th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
806 Tourism
827 Air-conditioning & refrigeration
Saturday 14th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
064 Home science
Monday 16th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
002 Hindi elective
302 Hindi core
Tuesday 17th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
104 Punjabi
105 Bengali
106 Tamil
107 Telugu
108 Sindhi
109 Marathi
110 Gujarati
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
113 Odia
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
116 Arabic
117 Tibetan
120 German
121 Russian
123 Persian
124 Nepali
125 Limboo
126 Lepcha
189 Telugu Telangana
192 Bodo
193 Tangkhul
194 Japanese
195 Bhutia
196 Spanish
197 Kashmiri
198 Mizo
Wednesday 18th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
030 Economics
Thursday 19th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
845 Physical activity trainer
Friday 20th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
812 Marketing
Monday 23rd March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
028 Political science
Tuesday 24th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
807 Beauty & wellness
Tuesday 24th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
843 Artificial intelligence
Wednesday 25th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
065 Informatics practices
083 Computer science
802 Information technology
Thursday 26th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
044 Biology
Saturday 28th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
055 Accountancy
Monday 30th March, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
027 History
Wednesday 1st April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
805 Financial market management
808 Agriculture
828 Medical diagnostics
831 Salesmanship
Thursday 2nd April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
076 National cadet corps (NCC)
834 Food nutrition & dietetics
Saturday 4th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
039 Sociology
Monday 6th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
073 Knowledge tradition & practices of India
188 Bhoti
191 Kokborok
814 Banking
820 Electronics technology
Tuesday 7th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
803 Web application
Wednesday 8th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
118 French
801 Retail
822 Taxation
829 Textile design
Thursday 9th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 01:30 pm)
322 Sanskrit core
Thursday 9th April, 2026 (10:30 am - 12:30 pm)
821 Multi-media
844 Data science