When will CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal open? Board shares update

In a post on X on Sunday afternoon, the board said: "Dear students, Verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon. Official announcement will follow."

However, in a fresh update, CBSE indicated that the portal's launch is imminent.

Students trying to access the portal were greeted with the message: "Site is under updation and will be available soon." The delay comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already postponed the launch from May 29 to June 1, citing efforts to strengthen the platform amid concerns surrounding the evaluation process.

Thousands of CBSE Class 12 students continued to wait for the launch of the board's verification and re-evaluation portal on Sunday, June 1, as the website remained inaccessible despite CBSE's earlier announcement that it would open on the day.

The brief statement offered reassurance to students awaiting the next stage of the post-result process but did not specify a timeline for the portal's activation.

Portal was already postponed once CBSE had shifted the opening of the verification and re-evaluation portal from May 29 to June 1, saying additional work was being carried out to strengthen the website and maintain the highest evaluation standards.

A CBSE official had told HT that the portal was being strengthened and that the board would share further updates regarding its reopening.

However, as of Monday afternoon, students continued to report that the portal remained inaccessible, with no fresh timeline announced by the board.

Who can apply for re-evaluation? The facility is available only to Class 12 candidates who had earlier applied for and obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. Under the revised post-result review process, students can raise objections on a question-wise basis if they believe marks were not awarded appropriately.

Education Ministry officials had earlier explained that candidates would not seek a blanket review of their answer scripts. Instead, they would be required to identify specific questions and explain why they believe marks should be revised. Subject experts would then re-examine those responses through the OSM system and update marks if discrepancies are found.

Students are also required to compare their responses with the official marking scheme before submitting objections.

OSM system under spotlight The re-evaluation process has drawn heightened attention this year following complaints from students regarding scanned answer sheets, marking discrepancies and issues linked to the OSM evaluation system. The controversy prompted intervention from the Education Ministry, which acknowledged that some discrepancies had been noticed and assured students that genuine grievances would be addressed.

CBSE has maintained that answer scripts were evaluated by trained teachers and that the digital system was introduced to improve transparency and reduce calculation errors. The board has also said that it is working to address technical vulnerabilities and strengthen its digital infrastructure.

What students should do Until the portal becomes operational, students have been advised to keep checking CBSE's official Post-Result Activities website for updates. The board had earlier asked students facing issues to contact its tele-counselling helpline or email support services for assistance.

With the portal still displaying the maintenance message on its scheduled launch day, students are now awaiting an official clarification from CBSE on when the verification and re-evaluation window will finally open.