CBSE invites students to submit projects to celebrate lives of India’s brave hearts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday invited entries from students of classes 3rd to 12th based on the lives of India’s brave hearts under the ministry of defence and ministry of education’s “Veer Gatha Project”.

In a notification issued to all CBSE affiliated schools on Thursday, the board said, “In order to disseminate the details of acts of bravery and the life stories of these brave hearts among the students, it has been proposed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) that school students may be motivated to do projects/activities based on gallantry award winners. Accordingly, the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, is organising the Veer Gatha Project from 21st October to 20th November 2021. The project shall be open to all schools in all states and Union territories including all schools affiliated to the CBSE.”

Under the project, students will submit entries in the form of poems, essays, painting, multimedia presentations and any other creative format.

For classes 3rd to 10th, the students have to submit an entry on the topic, “If I had been (name of the gallantry award winner) what would I have done for my nation?”. And, for classes 11 and 12, the topic is “(name of the Gallantry Award Winner) motivates me to………”.

The schools will conduct the activities between October 21 and November 20, and upload one best entry per category, and a total of four from each school at the CBSE Veer Gatha portal. “Twenty-five selected entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 by the Ministry of Defence. Each of the 25 winners will be invited for the Republic Day Celebration at Delhi,” the notification added.

The CBSE, in a tweet, said the project aims to “communicate to the students about our country’s brave-hearts, and details about their acts of bravery and their life story”.

No immediate comment was available from the ministry of education and ministry of defence.