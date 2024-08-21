CCB issues notice to Bidadi inspector in embezzlement case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has issued a notice to appear for inquiry for Bidadi police station inspector, who has been missing for over a week after the Karnataka high court cleared the way for an investigation into allegations of embezzlement of ₹72 lakh during his previous posting, an official familiar with the matter said. CCB issued a notice to appear for inquiry for Bidadi police station inspector, who has been missing for over a week after the Karnataka high court cleared the way for an investigation into allegations of embezzlement of ₹ 72 lakh during his previous posting (File photo)

A CCB officer involved in the investigation, on condition of anonymity, said: “The accused inspector is absconding after the high court quashed his request on August 9. Prima facie, it has already been established that the inspector did not remit the seized money to the treasury as required by law.”

The officer said that inspector, Shankar Naik, who served at Byatarayanapura police station in 2022, is accused of misappropriating funds confiscated during an investigation into a robbery incident. The allegations trace back to October 21, 2021, when Naik arrested Santhosh, a car driver for businessman Harish, in connection with a theft case.

“Naik had reportedly seized ₹72 lakh from Santhosh and kept the money with himself from October 22 until February 26, 2023, without properly reporting it to his superiors. Naik was transferred to Anekal on February 27, 2023. Notably, CCTV footage captured Naik placing a gunny bag containing the ₹72 lakh in Byatarayanapura police station during a nighttime visit on February 26, 2023. The money was later confiscated by Income Tax authorities,” the officer said.

He further said that the incident came to light when the owner of the filed a complaint after he was asked a bribe of ₹20 lakh to release the robbed money. “When the owner refused to pay, Naik kept the money, believing it to be black money. The matter only came to light when the owner reported it to higher authorities,” the officer said.

Following the complaint, ACP Bharat Reddy of the Kengeri Gate sub-division began investigation into Naik and an intermediary named Loknath in November 2023 in the case. The FIR, registered under IPC sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 110 (abetment when offense committed), and Section 7 (public servant graft), led to the CCB taking over the investigation.

“Loknath was arrested October 2023 soon after the case against Naik was registered. Meanwhile, Naik sought relief from the HC, resulting in a temporary stay on the investigation. However, the stay was lifted on August 9, prompting Naik to go into hiding and he reportedly turned off his mobile phone,” the officer added.