CCTV clip emerges after 7 crore ATM cash van heist in Bengaluru

Several unidentified men in Bengaluru, allegedly posing as RBI officials, intercepted an ATM cash van and fled with 7 crore on Wednesday. A day after the shocking heist, a CCTV clip has emerged, showing the cash van leaving the bank. The suspects forced the people inside the van into their car along with cash and drove towards Dairy Circle, where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash.(PTI)

The incident reportedly occurred near the Ashoka Pillar when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar. According to a preliminary investigation, a group of men arrived in a car carrying a Government of India sticker and stopped the cash vehicle, claiming to verify documents.

The suspects forced the people inside the van into their car along with cash and drove towards Dairy Circle, where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash.

Watch the CCTV clip that captured the cash van:

Speaking on the incident on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister H Parameshwara said that something like this has never happened in Bengaluru before.

“The accused were given information about depositing money in ATMs. We have just gotten a lead about whether anyone was among those depositing money," the minister said.

The police have begun investigating the matter and said that over 50 CCTV footages are being examined to trace the route taken by vehicles and identify those involved in the matter.

Also read: Bengaluru ₹7 crore heist: Step-by-step account of how fake RBI officials executed the cash van robbery

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, city police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. About ₹7 crore were reportedly lost, though police said the figure is yet to be verified as the transport driver did not share accurate information.

The official also said that roadblocks have been placed across the city, with various teams deployed. He said that there are teams on the ground as well as in control rooms. “Two DCPs and a Joint Commissioner are working on the case," Seemanth Kumar added.

They also stated that the number of security personnel in the vehicle needs to be verified. "Information was not shared immediately, there was a delay... we are looking into all angles," he added.

An FIR has been registered based on complaints filed by the Branch Manager of CMS Inno System Ltd, under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also read: Bengaluru ₹7 crore heist: Step-by-step account of how fake RBI officials executed the cash van robbery

As per the FIR, around 9:30 am, the company vehicle left for the bank. At about 12:24 p.m., they withdrew ₹7.11 crore from the JP Nagar HDFC Currency Chest and loaded it into the vehicle.

Later, the driver of the vehicle reported that while going towards Lalbagh Siddapura Gate, a SUV car intercepted the vehicle. Around six men got out and claimed to be RBI officials.

They took custodian Afthab and two gunmen, Rajanna and Tammayya, into their car and instructed the driver to continue driving, FIR said. The men later intimidated the driver and robbed the entire 7.11 crore and flew away.

Reacting to the incident, Home Minister Parameshwara said, “The incident shouldn't have happened. Who is involved? Who gave them the information about money being transported?”

Calling it “a first of its kind,” he said that the authorities will find out who the perpetrators are, whether they are from our state or from other states, and nab them."

He said, police have got some important leads and they are following it up, and the culprits will be nabbed at the earliest.

(With PTI inputs)