‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju
- Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
Pakistan’s desire to propagate terror in the Kashmir Valley continues as it cannot accept a peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, said Lt-Gen BS Raju, general officer in command of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps who is slated to take over as director general of military operations ( DGMO) in New Delhi in his next role in an interview to Ramesh Vinayak, days after India and Pakistan made a surprise announcement on cessation of ceasefire violations. Edited excerpts:
How will the ceasefire on LoC impact the insurgency dynamics in Kashmir?
This truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour. The biggest beneficiaries will be the civilians living close to the LoC. It is a good start to look for ways to stop terrorism and look for durable ways to ensure peace in the region. We are committed to make it work in letter and spirit and expect the same from Pakistan. A quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
What is your assessment of the current situation in Kashmir?
It is stable and looking to get better. The security matrix has maintaining peace as the prime goal. Improving our ability to ensure better security is a work in progress where we are continuously reviewing and innovating to enhance our effectiveness. 2020 witnessed success in counterterror and counter-infiltration operations. Our estimates show that we are at lowest level of terrorist strength in Kashmir in a decade.
What are the new trends/undercurrent in dynamics of Pakistan’s cross-border tactics to foment trouble in the Valley?
Pakistan has been trying to infiltrate weapons, cash and cadres. Along with Kashmir, it is continuing efforts to use Jammu and even Punjab border. Regular recoveries, arrest of infiltrators and even tunnels on the international border are evidence of these attempts.
Pakistan’s desire to manifest terror in the Kashmir Valley continues. It cannot accept a peaceful J&K. Since its ability to do kinetic or terrorist actions is being blunted, it is focussing more energies on propaganda all over the world. In part, the propaganda effort is to convince Pakistan’s population that they are doing something while diverting attention from internal challenges.
What is the current status of active terrorists/terror outfits operating in J&K?
Over the past year, the terrorist leadership of all terrorist groups has been effectively targeted and eliminated. There is now a definite leadership void. The number of terrorists presently operating in the Valley is also reduced to the lowest in a decade. But they continue to have the capability to strike at soft targets – specially civilians. are working to counter that threat.
What have been the latest trends in infiltration and weapon smuggling from LoC? Has it shifted to the Jammu and Punjab borders?
Pakistan has been exploring all options for infiltration for a long time. This has included the entire border of J&K and the northern parts of Punjab. With improved LoC surveillance, weapons smuggling has become a challenge for the Pakistan Army, hence they have been trying variety of things from tunnels to quadcopter drops to use of villages which are ahead of the LoC fence.
What has been the army’s response to the use of drones to drop weapons and drugs into the Indian side?
We are conscious of this threat. We are upgrading our abilities to pick and bring down such drones. You will see the impact soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father
- The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid
- The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
- The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectrograph designed for Uttarakhand telescope
- The instrument will support the 3.6 metre Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT) in Uttarakhand, an official release from the department of science said on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju
- Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton
- The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts slam claim that human activity not behind recent flood
- Dhyani added that the burden on the ecology due to construction on Himalayan slopes made the region prone to disasters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice on Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail
- Navlakha claimed in his petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat that the 90-day period for filing of charge sheet was over and he was entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim
- Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre differs with SC on additional courts for cheque bounce cases
- Unhappy with the response, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, who presented the note to the Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man in Maharashtra wanted to ride horse to office to overcome spinal problem
- The officer withdrew his request after an orthopaedic surgeon said his purpose would not be served by buying a horse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt allows 24x7 vaccination as surge continues in six states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox