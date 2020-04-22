CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:35 IST

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has been stranded in Michigan, US, for over a month now due to the Covid-19 crisis.

CEC Arora had travelled to Michigan on a personal visit on March 7 and was slotted to return on April 5, sources in the EC said. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak international flights were suspended by India on March 25. Arora too has been waiting for the flights to resume, officials said.

“He had travelled to the US on a personal visit,” a source in the Commission said. “He travelled after obtaining permission from the President and was on leave.”

Arora has been consistently in touch with the Commission, a second source in the EC said.

“He is working on WhatsApp and using phone calls to take urgent decisions that are required,” said the second source.

“The Commission was constantly in touch with the CEC when they decided to take a 30 per cent pay cut in the basic salary,” said the first EC official. “Travelling may be banned but using the phone hasn’t been.”

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra and deputy election commissioners also met yesterday, and consulted with Arora to discuss a host of internal matters such as ensuring preparedness for the Rajya Sabha polls that have been deferred due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The situation is dynamic and constantly evolving,” said the first EC official. “We need to constantly keep reviewing what is needed for the deferred Rajya Sabha polls and legislative council elections.”