Celebrated biker King Richard killed after collision with camel in Jaisalmer
- Srinivasan had been on several long bike tours and expeditions, travelling to 36 countries and several continents, including America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Celebrated biker King Richard Srinivasan was killed in an accident when his bike collided with a camel in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday night, said police.
45-year-old Srinivasan, a resident of Bengaluru, had arrived in the desert town of Jaisalmer with three other biker friends-- Narayan, Dr Vijay and Venugopal—while on an 8000-km long bike expedition.
The fatal accident took place on the night of February 13, when Srinivasan, along with his three friends, was headed to Jaisalmer. A camel suddenly came in the way of his bike in Fatehgarh region of Jaisalmer district, resulting in his bike crashing.
He sustained head injuries in the accident and succumbed on Wednesday night. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, said head constable, Sangarh police station, Sonaram Bhati.
Srinivasan had been on several long bike tours and expeditions, travelling to 36 countries and several continents, including America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
He started off his current expedition from Bengaluru on January 7, which was scheduled to conclude in Bengaluru on January 23.
Srinivasan’s friends disclosed that he had recently bought the BMW bike he was riding at the time of the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta shifted to JJ Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health minister deflects Congress' criticism over Covid-19 vaccine with photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,300 to get Covid-19 vaccination on the first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Launch of Covid-19 vaccine a revolutionary step: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh lauds scientists, PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield vaccine, congratulates PM
- The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If vaccine is reliable, why no govt functionary took the shot’: Manish Tewari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive kicks off in Goa, 700 recipients on the first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Catering supervisor of Kashmir hospital among 1st to get Covid-19 vaccine
- The vaccination drive has started in every district of the Kashmir valley.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination starts in Odisha, class IV hospital employee gets first shot
- Odisha has received 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine in the first lot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine will work as 'sanjeevani': Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase Covid-19 vaccination drive begins at 243 sites in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare worker first in Indore to get vaccine shot against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adar Poonawalla receives Covishield shot, wishes PM success in vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox