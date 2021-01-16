Celebrated biker King Richard killed after collision with camel in Jaisalmer

Celebrated biker King Richard Srinivasan was killed in an accident when his bike collided with a camel in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday night, said police.

45-year-old Srinivasan, a resident of Bengaluru, had arrived in the desert town of Jaisalmer with three other biker friends-- Narayan, Dr Vijay and Venugopal—while on an 8000-km long bike expedition.

The fatal accident took place on the night of February 13, when Srinivasan, along with his three friends, was headed to Jaisalmer. A camel suddenly came in the way of his bike in Fatehgarh region of Jaisalmer district, resulting in his bike crashing.

He sustained head injuries in the accident and succumbed on Wednesday night. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, said head constable, Sangarh police station, Sonaram Bhati.

Srinivasan had been on several long bike tours and expeditions, travelling to 36 countries and several continents, including America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

He started off his current expedition from Bengaluru on January 7, which was scheduled to conclude in Bengaluru on January 23.

Srinivasan’s friends disclosed that he had recently bought the BMW bike he was riding at the time of the accident.