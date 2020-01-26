Cellphone, 2G internet services in Kashmir, suspended for R-Day, now restored

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 22:33 IST

Hours after being suspended as a precautionary measure for Republic Day celebration in the Valley, mobile phone services and 2G Internet services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday

While mobile telephone services were restored at 4 pm across Kashmir, 2G mobile Internet services was restored around 9 pm, news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting officials.

“Mobile telephone services were restored at 4.00 pm across Kashmir,” one of the officials said.

Low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir on Saturday by authorities after remaining shut for more than five months, only to be snapped again with officials saying the service would be resumed after the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence day celebrations.

On Saturday, an official order issued by the home department said the mobile data services and internet access was limited only to white-listed websites and only for a week till January 31.

“Data services shall be available on post-paid mobiles and on pre-paid SIM cards of such holders whose credentials have been verified as the norms applicable for post-paid connections and the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only,” said the order.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir had been facing a communication lockdown since August 5 last year when Article 370 was scrapped and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Earlier on January 15, 2G services were reinstated in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur for white-listed sites.