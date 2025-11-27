Central Labour Codes will not be implemented in Kerala: Minister Sivankutty

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday made it clear that the Centre's Labour Codes would not be implemented in the state. Speaking to reporters here, Sivankutty said that the majority of the states have taken steps to implement the labour codes, but not Kerala. Sivankutty, on Wednesday, had assured that the state government would not adopt an anti-worker stand at any cost while implementing the new labour codes. (PTI)

The minister further said that the Union Labour Ministry had called a meeting of all the states last month and there, Kerala had clearly indicated its stand that it would not implement the labour codes.

When reporters asked whether the state succumbed to central pressure to prepare the draft regulations linked to the labour codes, he denied it. "If we were succumbing to central government pressure, we would have given a letter accepting the codes. we have not done that," he said.

The draft regulation was notified in the state on December 14, 2021. He also asserted that the draft regulations were not prepared in secret. "It was done openly and I recommended in the file that public opinion be sought regarding it. All further procedures in connection with it have been stopped.

We have not taken any steps regarding it in the last three years. So, there is no need to be concerned," the minister said. The union government recently notified all four labour codes, pending since 2020, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.

Sivankutty, on Wednesday, had assured that the state government would not adopt an anti-worker stand at any cost while implementing the new labour codes. He also announced the convening of a meeting of central trade union representatives to discuss matters related to the labour codes notified by the Centre.

A proposal to organise a labour conclave in Thiruvananthapuram during the third week of December is under consideration, according to Labour Department officials.