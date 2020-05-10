e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Central team expresses concern over growing number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Central team expresses concern over growing number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 50 new positive coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1980 and death toll to 45.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 17:54 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a government hospital in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a government hospital in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)
         

While appreciating Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts in stepping up testing for Covid-19 in the state, the central team from All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIHM & PH) on Sunday expressed concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Sunday, the state recorded 50 new positive coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1980 and death toll to 45. Kurnool accounts for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh with 566 patients. 16 people have died after getting infected with coronavirus in Kurnool.

The central team members Dr Madhumita Dubey and Dr Sanjay Sadhukhan, who toured Kurnool town in the morning, held a meeting with senior officials of the district to review the Covid-19 situation in the state in general and Kurnool in particular.

Also read: 14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data

Dubey said the state government should come out with new appropriate strategies to contain the fast-spreading virus in tune with the growing number of cases. She suggested that testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should be done faster and, if necessary, the government should take the help of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for contact tracing.

She advised the state government to enhance the capacity of human resources, quarantine centres, Covid-19 care centres and hospitals to face the challenges effectively in case there was a largescale outbreak of coronavirus in the coming days.

The central team member appreciated the way Andhra Pradesh was leading in conducting tests in a big way, which was resulting in identifying more positive cases. So far, the state government ha conducted 1,73,735 Covid-19 tests, including 8,666 tests in the last 24 hours alone.

Dubey said the central team had come to Kurnool to extend handholding to the state and the district administration in preventing any further spread of Covid-19.

“After examining the situation in all aspects, we shall make appropriate recommendations to the state government,” she said.

Professor Sadhukhan said since it was not possible for the government to continue the lockdown for an indefinite period, the government should mentally prepare the people to live with coronavirus after the lifting of the lockdown.

“We need to educate the people on how to maintain self-restraint to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

District collector G Veerapandian explained the efforts that are being made by the Kurnool district administration in containing the virus and to bring down the death rate. He said though the number of cases was going up in the district, the recovery was also equally faster.

tags
top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In